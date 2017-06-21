New Missoula shuttle provides adventure seekers with a lift

On this first day of summer chances are you can't wait to get out into nature.

The Montana Adventure Shuttle holds twelve passengers and it takes residents and visitors to explore Montana's beauty.

Sheila Cornwell, Owner of Montana Adventure Shuttle, said the idea of shuttling people came from her love of traveling and Montana.

Cornwell business started about two weeks ago.

But her business all started with a need to help residents and tourists to "hitch a ride" as they find an adventure in Montana.

"They actually receive a lot of request for out of towners to take group trips out of town to places like Glacier and Philipsburg. That’s what inspired me, that there is a need here."

One Missoula resident Anna Crites said this would be a useful service.

"I think it would be super useful especially as a college student. I don't have a car. So anytime I'm going outside going skiing, trying to get Glacier. I'm just relying on my friends,” said Anna Crites.

Cornwell said her services will provide mountain bike tours, kayaking tours and of course brewery tours.

It's a business model that some we spoke to agreed works for Montana.

"I like it because a lot of people will be able to see Missoula for its beauty and all the hiking. I mean a lot of people come here for the nature side of it,” said Eric Christensen, Missoula resident.

With business up and running overall Cornwell said she will ensure passengers will have a fun and comfortable adventure.

Cornwell hopes to eventually bring in more shuttles and to attach trailers to them for people to load in bikes, kayaks and more.

For more information on Montana Adventure Shuttle go to https://www.mtshuttle.com/