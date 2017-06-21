After a recent study, a Manhattan dairy farmer shows us where chocolate milk actually comes from

You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk. That’s why Montanan who work in agriculture stress that knowing where your food comes from is important.

If you do the math, that works out to 16.4 million misinformed, milk drinkers, but it’s not only milk. The USDA reports Americans also think french fries count for a vegetable and orange juice is a top fruit.

So the learning and milking starts at the milk source at Doug Kamerman's dairy farm in Manhattan.

"A lot of people don't know anyone there after so I think it's important to connect with people so they realize where the food comes from," Doug Kamerman.

He has 700 cows on this land and wants people to get informed.

"We make our cars cows three times today at noon and then again at night every day that the cows go through a process,” said Kamerman.

Erin Jackson says knowledge is key to a healthy person.

"I think one of the most important things about food is eating,” said Erin Jackson, education director for the Gallatin County farm to school. “So kids understand that a tomato or a carrot comes out of the ground they're more likely to eat those vegetables we're helping those healthy eating habits that they'll have for their life."

With the Gallatin Valley farm to schools program, kids learn just where their food comes from.

"Our goal is to build healthy eating habits and build conscience consumers so consumers know where their food comes from and the impact of their choices.

The Gallatin Valley farm to school program is offering a few camps this summer if you would like your kids to learn from where their food comes.