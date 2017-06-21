Tester, Daines eager for Senate health care bill to emerge

The country waits with baited breath to learn what's inside the Senate’s new healthcare bill.

The bill is being drafted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and there have been no public hearings or debates so far.

Sen. Jon Tester (D) calls this a lack of transparency and blasted the bill Tuesday on the Senate floor.

"They're crafting this bill in secret, we don't know what's in it,” Sen. Tester said. “But we have indication that it's going to be very, very similar, a first cousin to, the American Healthcare Act that was passed in the House so we should be deeply concerned.”

Across the aisle, Sen. Steve Daines (R) said Wednesday there is room for improvement on the process, but he's trying to stay focused what the bill will target.

"We've got a crisis in the individual market right now,” Sen. Daines said. “We've got to find a way to bring our premiums down. We should see this bill tomorrow. We're going to make sure it's publicly posted as quickly as possible, so Montanans can read it and digest it."

Tester says what could be lost is health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and big cuts to Medicaid.

Daines says what could be gained are lower premiums and more state control over Medicaid expansion funds.

Both Daines and Tester expressed concern about what healthcare changes could do to rural healthcare providers and patients.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hopes to have the debate and vote on the bill done by July 4.