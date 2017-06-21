Avalanche Trail is open again

Glacier National Park closed the popular Avalanche Trail in West Glacier due to increased bear activity on June 19th. However on the afternoon of June 21st the park officially re opened Avalanche Trail. The park tells us the six bears that were seen in the area were appearing to be too comfortable around humans.

Now that the trail is open Public Affairs assistant Kelly Stevens tells us ways to keep you and your family safe while you’re out hiking.

Stevens says, “Remember that our wild life is wild, for lack of a better word and to keep their distance. We do that to protect our wildlife and of course our visitors. If they see bears three hundred feet is the rule."

Stevens tells us while this may sound like a no brainer, treat wildlife like wildlife. Don’t try and feed any wildlife that you see. Make sure you take bear spray with you on your hikes and that you keep your food secure.