Annual Fourth of July fireworks show changes locations

Missoula's only Fourth of July fireworks show will take place at the Missoula Fairgrounds this year.

Due to construction near the mall, organizers partnered with the Missoula Fairgrounds to continue a tradition held in Missoula for over 30 years. The show was canceled last year because the mall's supplier shut down its business and organizers were not able to find a replacement in time. Marketing Director Trisha Shepard said this show allows people all across Missoula to enjoy fireworks safely.

According to a statement issued by the mall, gates will open at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food and music before the show begins at 10:30.