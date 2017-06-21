Woman's body found near Flathead River

According to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry, the unidentified woman was found Tuesday evening around 10:00 pm, on the bank of the Flathead River near Columbia Falls.

The body was located by a passerby who was walking the shore line just south of the Teakettle Fishing Access.

Curry reports after their initial inspection of the body, it appeared the victim had been in the water for some time, but has not been positively identified.

An autopsy and positive identification will be conducted at the Montana State Crime Lab, as Curry says the department is still investigating the case.

