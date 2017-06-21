Southgate Mall’s 4th of July Fireworks at Missoula County Fairgr - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Southgate Mall’s 4th of July Fireworks at Missoula County Fairgrounds

Posted: Updated:

Southgate Mall has partnered with the Missoula County Fairgrounds for the city-wide 4th of July Fireworks Show. 

Marketing Director, Trisha Shepard, says, “When we saw the scheduling for the construction of the Mary Street crossing, along with the movie theater, we came to the realization that we could not host our beloved 4th of July event here on mall property.  Luckily, our Midtown neighbor, the Missoula County Fairgrounds, stepped up in allowing us to display fireworks there.”

Spectators are invited to enjoy the display from the carnival grounds. Gates will open at 7pm.  While waiting for the fireworks to begin, folks can enjoy food and beverage concessions by local vendors and roller skating in the outdoor pavilion hosted by Skate Club Missoula.  Missoula City Band will play beginning at 9:00 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10:30 p.m. 

During the fireworks, spectators watching from their vehicles or at home can tune in to Mountain 102.5 FM for choreographed music.  Parking will be available in the Fairgrounds Main Parking Lot A.   All walk-in gates will be open.  The Rodeo Arena and backside of the Fairgrounds will be closed to visitors.  Alcohol or personal fireworks are strictly prohibited.   

“The fourth of July wouldn’t be the same without a Fireworks display. Hosting this tradition is a fantastic way for the Fairgrounds to meet our mission to honor American history and enhance culture, recreation, and community connections.” Fairgrounds Director Emily Bentley said. “Southgate Mall runs a tight ship and we hope this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:58:50 GMT

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

  • Search underway for missing 21-year-old man in Bob Marshall Wilderness

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:29:30 GMT

    A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.

    A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.

  • Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

    Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:31:05 GMT

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

  • Yellowstone continues to investigate geyser burning and guide death

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-06-20 00:30:24 GMT

    Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case. 

    Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case. 

  • Montana democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

    Montana democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:35:45 GMT
    Courtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMANCourtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMAN

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

  • West Yellowstone earthquakes have tourists questioning safety

    West Yellowstone earthquakes have tourists questioning safety

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:15:16 GMT

    Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4  magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...

    Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4  magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...

  • Controversy Over Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon

    Controversy Over Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-17 18:58:13 GMT

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

  • The importance of keeping an eye on your horse

    The importance of keeping an eye on your horse

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-06-21 14:08:19 GMT

     A Bozeman horse made headlines and stole hearts this week, after pictures surfaced on social media of it getting stuck for hours in a mud pit.

     A Bozeman horse made headlines and stole hearts this week, after pictures surfaced on social media of it getting stuck for hours in a mud pit.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.