Southgate Mall’s 4th of July Fireworks at Missoula County Fairgrounds

Southgate Mall has partnered with the Missoula County Fairgrounds for the city-wide 4th of July Fireworks Show.

Marketing Director, Trisha Shepard, says, “When we saw the scheduling for the construction of the Mary Street crossing, along with the movie theater, we came to the realization that we could not host our beloved 4th of July event here on mall property. Luckily, our Midtown neighbor, the Missoula County Fairgrounds, stepped up in allowing us to display fireworks there.”

Spectators are invited to enjoy the display from the carnival grounds. Gates will open at 7pm. While waiting for the fireworks to begin, folks can enjoy food and beverage concessions by local vendors and roller skating in the outdoor pavilion hosted by Skate Club Missoula. Missoula City Band will play beginning at 9:00 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10:30 p.m.

During the fireworks, spectators watching from their vehicles or at home can tune in to Mountain 102.5 FM for choreographed music. Parking will be available in the Fairgrounds Main Parking Lot A. All walk-in gates will be open. The Rodeo Arena and backside of the Fairgrounds will be closed to visitors. Alcohol or personal fireworks are strictly prohibited.

“The fourth of July wouldn’t be the same without a Fireworks display. Hosting this tradition is a fantastic way for the Fairgrounds to meet our mission to honor American history and enhance culture, recreation, and community connections.” Fairgrounds Director Emily Bentley said. “Southgate Mall runs a tight ship and we hope this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”