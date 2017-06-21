UPDATE-Pennsylvania man missing in Bob Marshall wilderness

CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - A search is being conducted for a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man who has gone missing in a Montana wilderness area.



Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten says that searchers are looking for Eric Hellmuth, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in a remote section of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.



Van Setten says a backcountry outfitter reported that Hellmuth walked away from camp in the Sun River drainage at about 2 p.m. Monday and had not been seen since. Authorities were called at 10 a.m. Tuesday.



He says Hellmuth has some outdoor experience but not much mountain experience.



The search is concentrated near the river confluence with Cabin Creek, about 30 miles northwest of Augusta.



About 15 searchers are involved from Teton County Search and Rescue, the Forest Service and outfitters.