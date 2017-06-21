Montana cidery takes home awards in International showcase

Western Cider took home multiple awards for Best New Cidery and Best In Show at the Portland International Cider Cup. Their McIntosh Cider was awarded a GOLD MEDAL in the Heritage Dry category and took the Best In Show honors out of 168 cider entries.

Western Cider’s McIntosh is described has having "vivid apple aromatics and quintessential apple flavor." The heirloom apples were grown on gnarled eighty-year-old trees from one of the last plantings of Montana’s historic Bitterroot Valley apple era.

For the second year running, a cidery from Montana, took home the competition’s highest honor and Cup-- the Best In Show Award. The party, hosted at Portland Cider Company’s Clackamas event space, drew 150 cidermakers, industry press and cider fans. The event was also a celebration of ciders crafted in the Pacific Northwest, the largest cider market in the United States for consumption and home to a quarter of the country’s cidermakers.

“In our first year of operation, it is truly an honor to receive such recognition from the PICC. From planting the orchard in 2010 - to working on Western Cider for the last two years, this has been a vision that has taken many years to realize. We are grateful to be part of a world-class cider-making community and look forward to many years ahead as stewards of great cider” said Western Cider Co. founder Michael Billingsley.