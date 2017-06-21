Montana democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

Helena Everyone knows you need plenty of suits to work on Capitol Hill. While millionaire Gianforte can certainly afford his own, we know he has a lot of legal fees to pay. So, we thought we’d help him out and get him started by



– Today, convicted criminal Greg Gianforte – who, after infamously picking up another person, slamming him to the ground, and then punching him, blamed it on the victim – will be sworn into Congress. To celebrate the occasion, the Montana Democratic Party mailed him a gift, mailing a new suit to his office in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington. An orange jumpsuit, that is.

“Greg Gianforte was previously most well-known for losing the governor’s race in a wave year. Now he’s most well-known for pleading guilty to the ‘Big Sky body slam,’” said Roy Loewenstein, spokesman for the Montana Democratic Party. “As a convicted criminal, he will be hidden by his Leadership and not given any position of influence in Washington. So, we got Mr. Gianforte a welcome gift to help his new colleagues identify him.”