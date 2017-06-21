Gianforte swearing in - Live stream

Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.
We went to the Flathead Lake today to speak with homeowner Gary Quinn. Quinn is a semi-retired Geo Technical Engineer, who worked in the industry for over forty years.
Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South.
Goat yoga, it’s a trend that’s sweeping the nation. And there’s a goat yoga class right in the Flathead Valley.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop
A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case.
Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.
Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4 magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...
Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
A Bozeman horse made headlines and stole hearts this week, after pictures surfaced on social media of it getting stuck for hours in a mud pit.
