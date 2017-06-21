Mavs get doubleheader sweep of Billings, give up six total hits - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mavs get doubleheader sweep of Billings, give up six total hits

The Missoula Mavericks beat the Billings Scarlets twice today in a doubleheader held in Missoula. The Mavs won game one 3-1, and game two 6-0.

Game one was a pitcher's duel between Nick Yovetich of Missoula, and Ben Tallman of Billings. Tallman actually had a no-hitter through five innings, but weirdly enough, was trailing in the game due to a first inning that consisted of two walks and an outfield error. 

Yovetich pitched a complete game four-hitter, giving up only one run in the second inning.

In game two, Yovetich turned the ball over to Dylan Barkley, who proceeded to pitch a complete game two-hit shutout. Barkley had eight strikeouts, and kept the Scarlet hitters off-balance all evening. Dane Fraiser and James Martin each had three hits for the Mavs.

It's a huge doubleheader sweep for a Mavs team that is coming off a great weekend in Lewiston, where they lost in the championship game of the Legion tournament. 

