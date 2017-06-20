Osprey try hand at Montana trivia

The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.

A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.

Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4 magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...