Osprey try hand at Montana trivia

Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.
Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.
We went to the Flathead Lake today to speak with homeowner Gary Quinn. Quinn is a semi-retired Geo Technical Engineer, who worked in the industry for over forty years.
We went to the Flathead Lake today to speak with homeowner Gary Quinn. Quinn is a semi-retired Geo Technical Engineer, who worked in the industry for over forty years.
Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South.
Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South.
Goat yoga, it’s a trend that’s sweeping the nation. And there’s a goat yoga class right in the Flathead Valley.
Goat yoga, it’s a trend that’s sweeping the nation. And there’s a goat yoga class right in the Flathead Valley.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop
The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop
A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.
A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.
Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud.
The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Summer is around the corner which means mosquitoes are coming.
Summer is around the corner which means mosquitoes are coming.