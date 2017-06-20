After West Yellowstone earthquakes tourists are calling the Utah Seismograph Station to ask if it's safe

Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season.

Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4 magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone.

After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking if they should cancel their trip to Yellowstone.

"Yeah we get a number of calls about that on what's happening Yellowstone when there is a big earthquake or a swarm like that and the answer is definitely no,” said “Yellowstone is a great place there's nothing to indicate that this warm is out of the ordinary and so far."

In its report, the University of Utah noted that earthquake swarms are common in Yellowstone and make up about half the total seismic activity of the region.

The park is one of the most seismically active areas in the US, experiencing one to 3,000 earthquakes a year.

The quake activity is caused by the large number of faults in the park associated with the volcano that sits below Yellowstone.