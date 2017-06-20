Search underway for missing 21-year-old man in Bob Marshall Wild - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search underway for missing 21-year-old man in Bob Marshall Wilderness

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area.

The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office says that they believe the missing man was part of a guided pack trip.

He was last seen Monday afternoon, wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He's about 5' 8" with dark hair.

Jim Pierce with Two Bear Air says that a helicopter crew is planning to fly over the search area when darkness falls on Tuesday night, depending on how windy weather conditions.

If weather conditions permit, Pierce says that they will be looking for any signs of light. The man was last said to be carrying a flashlight. He adds that they will utilize their night visions goggles and infrared camera to try and find him.

The Bob Marshall Wilderness is a vast and remote area. ABC Fox Montana's Angela Marshall took these photos during a flyover last August. It spans more than one-million acres and is bordered by the Great Bear Wilderness to the north and the Scapegoat Wilderness to the south.

Be sure to stay tuned to ABC Fox Montana for more on this developing story.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Controversy Over Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon

    Controversy Over Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-17 18:58:13 GMT

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

  • Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

    Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:31:05 GMT

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

  • Montana sheriff takes leave during assault case

    Montana sheriff takes leave during assault case

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-06-20 16:00:53 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.

  • GoFundMe campaign set up for victim of deck collapse

    GoFundMe campaign set up for victim of deck collapse

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-20 23:06:43 GMT

    Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.

    Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.

  • Yellowstone continues to investigate geyser burning and guide death

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-06-20 00:30:24 GMT

    Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case. 

    Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case. 

  • Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena

    Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-06-20 15:43:13 GMT
    Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...
    Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:58:50 GMT

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.