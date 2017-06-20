Search underway for missing 21-year-old man in Bob Marshall Wilderness

A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area.

The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office says that they believe the missing man was part of a guided pack trip.

He was last seen Monday afternoon, wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He's about 5' 8" with dark hair.

Jim Pierce with Two Bear Air says that a helicopter crew is planning to fly over the search area when darkness falls on Tuesday night, depending on how windy weather conditions.

If weather conditions permit, Pierce says that they will be looking for any signs of light. The man was last said to be carrying a flashlight. He adds that they will utilize their night visions goggles and infrared camera to try and find him.

The Bob Marshall Wilderness is a vast and remote area. ABC Fox Montana's Angela Marshall took these photos during a flyover last August. It spans more than one-million acres and is bordered by the Great Bear Wilderness to the north and the Scapegoat Wilderness to the south.

