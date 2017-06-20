Bicycle theft awareness, steps you can take to prevent bike theft

With more and more bike riders taking advantage of the warmer weather, an important reminder, chain up your cycle. Here are some steps you can take.

Step 1: document your bike. Write down serial number, make, model and color.

Step 2: Use a quality lock.

Step 3: Know where and how to lock safely.

Lock your bike to a solid object and make sure that the pole isn't held together by easily removable bolts. Sgt. Travis Munter says most bikes that are stolen, aren't properly locked up.

"The biggest thing for the community and everybody at large, is to see something suspicious and see someone acting suspicious around bicycles just go ahead and let us know about it. Just because you might prevent a theft from happening or you will be able to help us catch the theft if it does occur."

You can also scan listings such as Craigslist and Ebay, and use google alerts to notify you of recent seller postings. This can turn out results even months after the theft.