Soft Landing Missoula recognizes World Refugee Day

6.5 million, that's how many people were displaced from their homes last year, according to the United Nations.

In Montana and across the world, ABC FOX Montana take time the time to recognize World Refugee Day.

World Refugee Day observes and honors men, women, and children who were forced to flee their homelands.

Over the weekend the Soft Landing Missoula celebrated by having their annual soccer game.

However, the celebration this year is special for them.

"This is special to us because Missoula hasn't welcomed refugees in decades and so this year is the first year we are really celebrating world refugee day,” said Mary Poole, Executive Director of Soft Landing Missoula.

Soft Landing Missoula is helping refugees through education, providing language programs and offering transportation services.