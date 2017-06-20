Dangers of leaving your pet in a hot car - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dangers of leaving your pet in a hot car

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Every year, hundreds of pets die from heat exhaustion because they are left in parked vehicles. With the temperature almost hitting 90, it's important to remember the temperature inside your vehicle can rise almost 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

70 degrees is too hot to leave your dog in the car. If the temperature is 75 degrees then inside the car can get as hot as 118 degrees. This can cause the animal to suffer from heat stroke and die. Sgt. Travis Munter of the Bozeman police says they will do everything necessary to save an animal.

"It's really important that if you're taking your dog somewhere it's for a reason. What I mean is, you're taking the dog somewhere, to the vet, to go for a run, go for a walk, and do something. Not taking your dog to leave it in the car while you do your shopping. That's not going to be an appropriate thing and it's not safe for your animal at all."

If you leave your pet in the car, Munter says you could be facing cruelty to animal charges.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Controversy Over Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon

    Controversy Over Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-17 18:58:13 GMT

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

  • Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

    Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:31:05 GMT

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

  • Montana sheriff takes leave during assault case

    Montana sheriff takes leave during assault case

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-06-20 16:00:53 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.

  • GoFundMe campaign set up for victim of deck collapse

    GoFundMe campaign set up for victim of deck collapse

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-20 23:06:43 GMT

    Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.

    Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.

  • Yellowstone continues to investigate geyser burning and guide death

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-06-20 00:30:24 GMT

    Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case. 

    Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case. 

  • Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena

    Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-06-20 15:43:13 GMT
    Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...
    Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:58:50 GMT

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.