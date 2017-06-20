Dangers of leaving your pet in a hot car

Every year, hundreds of pets die from heat exhaustion because they are left in parked vehicles. With the temperature almost hitting 90, it's important to remember the temperature inside your vehicle can rise almost 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

70 degrees is too hot to leave your dog in the car. If the temperature is 75 degrees then inside the car can get as hot as 118 degrees. This can cause the animal to suffer from heat stroke and die. Sgt. Travis Munter of the Bozeman police says they will do everything necessary to save an animal.

"It's really important that if you're taking your dog somewhere it's for a reason. What I mean is, you're taking the dog somewhere, to the vet, to go for a run, go for a walk, and do something. Not taking your dog to leave it in the car while you do your shopping. That's not going to be an appropriate thing and it's not safe for your animal at all."

If you leave your pet in the car, Munter says you could be facing cruelty to animal charges.