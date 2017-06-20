New technology alerts users of dangerous sun exposure

Summer starts Wednesday which means it's time to cover yourself with sun block.

Whitney Meek, Senior Community Health Specialist with the Missoula County Health Department, said sun exposure is good for about 15-30 minutes, then it's time for sunscreen.

Meek said she understands getting a tan is nice, but it's not worth the risk of being burned.

"Our bodies will tan in response to sun exposure but when you get burned its cellular damage which can go down into the DNA which could bring the risk of skin cancer,” said Meek.

Meek also said to be careful with what sun block you use, because some contain harsh chemicals that could put you at risk for skin cancer too.

"We are finding that Melanoma can be from chemical exposure or environmental toxins. So making sure your sunblock does not contain Oxybenzone or Retinyl Palmitate,” said Meek.

In other words, when these chemicals are on your skin and exposed to the sun, it can be risky.

With the concerns of skin cancer, the technology industry is trying to come up with a solution.

According to the BCC, a French company called Netatmo came out with a sun bracelet to measure UV exposure.

It's unknown when this technology will be sold in stores.

Meek did mention people can buy beads and string them on your wrist that will turn a color when being exposed to harsh sun rays.

Also, another helpful tip from the health department is when purchasing sun block.

They say purchasing sunblock with SPF 30 is just fine and will protect just as much as one that's 50 or 100.

For more information regarding sun protection and sunblock go to http://www.ewg.org/