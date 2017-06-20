Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers.

Kelly Bigelow said his daughter loves it; he didn’t expect people all across Montana and nearby states to love it as well, but eventually the photos of his work spread virally throughout the Northwest.

“I wanted to bring a little levity and awareness to it,” Bigelow said of Missoula’s pothole situation. “So I planted a flower in two potholes to begin with, and now it’s probably up over 20, and I worked my way into a four block radius, so I’m sure there’s other places around town that need it.”

But even though Bigelow generally gets met with smiles and people stopping to take pictures on their phones, he said he’s never heard any reaction from the city.

On Tuesday, Missoula’s Street Superintendent Brian Hensel responded to the viral vigilante, saying the workload of Missoula’s street crews has been hectic virtually every single day throughout the spring.

In fact, Missoula’s 2017 spring season was originally tracked as the wettest spring in recorded history.

“First thing I thought was it’s not safe,” said Hensel. “It’s not safe for the traveling public, and also it’s not safe for the individual that’s out there that’s putting top soil, loosely consolidated material with a flower, in a pot hole.”

Bigelow admitted that before he planted any flowers, he reached out to a friend with policing experience: Bigelow said his friend warned him of the potential for backlash.

“There is the possibility of a citation,” Bigelow admitted, “but the way I see it is if you’re going to run across a flower and some dirt, and your wheel stays straight, it’s much better than driving into a crater than a hole.”

But legal and safety reasons aren’t the only reasons Hensel said he wants the “Pothole Bandit” to stop: once his crews are able to find the potholes, Hensel said, finding packed in dirt makes it much more difficult to quickly and effectively fill the pothole in a way that will last.

He said he’s very aware of the public’s concern on the number of potholes so late in the year, but Hensel recommended people take the same passion they have for documenting the flowers, and spin it in a positive way beyond sharing it on social media.

“I don’t monitor Facebook at the street division,” Hensel said. “I have an official means of people to let us know where potholes are, so if you’re into that stuff, give us a call or send us an email division… That’s the right way to do it, and we’ll get it taken care of.”

Whether you spot a pothole that’s empty, or one that’s filled with a flower, Hensel said you can help his street division document it at the following link: https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/FormCenter/I-Want-To-8-8/Report-a-Pothole-121-121