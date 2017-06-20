Bozeman horse owner says you have to keep an eye on your horses after a horse was trapped in a mud pit

A Bozeman horse made headlines and stole hearts this week, after pictures surfaced on social media of it getting stuck for hours in a mud pit.

The horse is doing well and is back with its owners, but we had more questions about how it got stuck and what other Montana horse owners should know.

So ABC FOX Montana spoke with those in the area and they say anything can happen when it comes to owning animals.

“Freaky things happened to horses and animals you're going to have animals you're gonna have accidents,” said Esther Peterson.

Bozeman resident Esther Peterson lives near the mud pit where we saw firsthand the pictures of the horse that was trapped.

"Can't really prevent it you, but should keep an eye on it," said Peterson.

Shes owned horse her whole life and says they can easily get spooked.

"Thunder and lightning storms can spook an animal so they may go through a fence or go through an area that they wouldn't normally go into," said Peterson.

She keeps a close eye on her horses, for that reason.

“Be aware and check on them be present and take care of them,” said Peterson.

Bozeman Police, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and city crews worked several hours on Sunday to free the horse-using heavy public works machinery. Animal experts say the horse is lucky to be alive after that kind of struggle.

We looked into advice veterinarians give to pet owners in extreme situations. Experts say the temperature, lack of water and the struggle to stay alive can really stress out the animal.

Peterson knows this first hand.

“We had a horse that fell through the ice and a bond and couldn't get out before the fire department got here we were able to handle the situations ourselves, but it was a very spooky time," said Peterson.

“That's why she’s appreciative for all who helped the horse get out of the mud pit.”

"It’s a scary time we own animals because we love them and we want to take care of them but sometimes things get a little beyond our control we need help,” said Peterson.