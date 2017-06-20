Attorneys general kick of summer meeting in Big Sky

On the first day of the National Association of Attorneys General Summer Meeting, elected and non-elected attorneys shook hands and talked shop, and received a warm welcome from Atty. Gen. Tim Fox and Gov. Steve Bullock.

The legal leaders traveled from 24 states, the Northern Marinas Islands and even Taiwan to attend the conference.

Atty. Gen. Doug Chin, (D) Hawaii, has never visited Montana before and was quickly impressed by the sights.

"This has been absolutely terrific to be up here at Big Sky," Atty. Gen. Chin said today. "To be enjoying the wide open spaces, I think that's probably what's been the most special thing I can say about Montana. From the time I landed in Bozeman, to the time I got up to Big Sky, it's been an absolutely beautiful expanse."

Atty. Gen. Fox lobbied hard for the conference to come to his home state.

"I've been looking forward to this for a couple of years now, it's finally happening and Montanans have thrown out the red carpet and I think it's exciting we get to showcase everything we have here," Fox said.

A couple of big items the legal leaders will be discussing this week: self-driving cars, natural disasters and especially healthcare, which was the focus of the first presentation given at today's welcome luncheon.

"There will be some great work done over the next couple of days. We'll learn a lot and collaborate together and work on some important issues. Hopefully they'll come.back because they can't see all of Montana in one visit, right?"