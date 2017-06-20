GoFundMe campaign set up for victim of deck collapse

Last Saturday17th, 2017 emergency responders around the county responded to a deck that collapsed at Glacier Camp in Lakeside. The result of this accident injured 50 people, one of the Christi Briney.

Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.

According to the GoFundMe website, Christi shattered her L3 vertebrae from the accident. On Monday June 19th, Briney was flown to a hospital in Seattle where she underwent surgery for her back. According to an update on the campaign’s website it appears that Briney’s surgery was a success.

In just one day the campaign has raised almost $14,000 of the campaign’s $15,000 dollar goal.

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe campaign