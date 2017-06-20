Worried about your deck collapsing? We ask an expert

Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South on Saturday 17th, 2017.

The memorial service for someone who recently passed away was being held at the Spruce Lodge when the outside deck collapsed.

Kalispell Regional Medical Center issued a statement on June 18th saying over 50 people were injured in the deck collapse and 36 of those patients were treated in the Flathead. We’re being told the majority of injuries were open and closed long bone and ankle fractures. Two remain in critical condition.

We went to the Flathead Lake today to speak with homeowner Gary Quinn. Quinn is a semi-retired Geo Technical Engineer, who worked in the industry for over forty years.

Quinn tells us his thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved in the tragedy. He tells us, being in the industry that provides safe foundations for decks and homes he thinks about these types of tragedies when he has people on his decks. He wants to make sure everyone is safe.

Quinn says, "We're conscious of the things that could go wrong and we're conscious of people being on the decks and how they behave."

While Quinn does not know exactly what went wrong with the deck in Lakeside, he has some idea as to what causes decks like the one in Lakeside to collapse.

Quinn explains, “Construction problems, to maintenance problems from what I understand I don't view this one as a foundation problem, but I don't know where they're at with it but it seemed as though it wasn't a foundation problem."

If you have any questions about your deck please visit the state’s website. Where coding and regulations regarding your deck can be found.