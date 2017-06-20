Worried about your deck collapsing? We ask an expert

Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.
Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.
Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case.
The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop
