Ravalli County first responders hold training event

Ravalli County police, firefighters, and paramedics participated in a simulated "active shooter" mass casualty exercise Tuesday at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton.

The exercise was designed to strengthen relationships between emergency agencies and personnel by forcing them to work together during a mass casualty event. Agencies also want to develop better planning and communication during emergencies. First responders treated mock victims wearing make-up resembling wounds and transported them by ambulance or helicopter. Police also needed to stop the shooter with practice firearms.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said this training also translates to other catastrophic events. Holton and others want to be prepared for when events like shootings or natural disasters do happen.

The training Tuesday was a continuation of a previous exercise Ravalli County agencies conducted in 2013 at Corvallis High School. Holton says they try to perform similar trainings every one to two years.