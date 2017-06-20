Ravalli County first responders hold training event

Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South.
Goat yoga, it’s a trend that’s sweeping the nation. And there’s a goat yoga class right in the Flathead Valley.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park.
“Please return these rocks back to Logan Pass where they were in 2003.” Along with the note were a pile of Limestone rocks.
Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.
Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case.
The camp is still blocked off with caution tape.
Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.”
