Montana court asked to block crime victims' bill of rights

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system.

Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case.

Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case.

Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...