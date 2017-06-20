Trump portrait to go back up in Wyoming town hall - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump portrait to go back up in Wyoming town hall

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A portrait of President Donald Trump will be hanging once again in the Jackson Town Hall in northwest Wyoming.
    
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2sSboEK ) that the Jackson Town Council voted 3-2 Monday for a resolution directing that portraits of the U.S. president and the Wyoming governor be hung in the Town Hall.
    
The action came after a furor was raised when Jackson Mayor Pete Muldoon removed portraits of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. When Muldoon first decided to remove the portraits, he criticized Trump's policies and said it would send the wrong message to honor Trump. He later clarified that the president was too divisive.
    
After apologizing for how he handled the situation, Muldoon cast one of the two votes against the resolution Monday.
    
___
    
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

