Lakeside locals shaken-up about deck collapse

The camp is still blocked off with caution tape.

ABC FOX Montana was in Lakeside speaking to locals about what happened Saturday at the Glacier Camp.

Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South, which left several with serious injuries.

Folks in the community reported hearing siren after the deck collapsed.

Monday, the investigation continues and it seems many local fire departments are assisting.

Only nine of the 27 people transported to the Kalispell Regional Medical Center are being treated for injuries sustained due to the collapse.

Lake County Sheriff, Don Bell, said his agency will not investigate the situation since there was no criminal intent.

However, in Lakeside people are still shaken up following the incident.

"…they said someone said the deck was a bit spongy and one of those people who visited us they were about to get on the deck when it collapsed. And so they said there were multiple injuries,” said Larry Anderson, Lakeside local.

Kalispell Regional Medical Center also gave updates on people's condition.

Some are reported to be in critical condition still after the second-story deck collapsed on Saturday.

Lake County Sheriff, Don Bell, said again his department won't investigate the collapse because there wasn't a crime.

Bell added the cause will be determined by the insurance investigator.