Investigation of Possible Gender Inequality in Athletics at Sentinel High School

The Missoula County Public Schools Athletics Program is being investigated for possible sex-based discrimination.

The ongoing investigation was opened on April 25th and focuses on the lack of support for the Sentinel softball team.

The main complaint is that the Sentinel softball team does not receive the same type of treatment as other teams with bus transportation, equipment, uniforms, and water on the fields.

Mick Earl, former Head Softball Coach at Sentinel, said “The investigation is covering a great number of issues with the softball team. The softball team does not have the same type of treatment with bus transportation, equipment, and water on the fields as other teams. I asked for two years to have this installed. “We had to use our fundraising money to pay for basic softball gear that other teams did not have to do with their fundraising money. We sold popcorn to fundraise money. We were asked to cut back on transportation. “We had to use the yellow school buses instead of nicer buses, which the football team used. The girls had to drive or find rides to local games because buses were not provided for games in the nearby area. There is just a different set of standards for these sports.”

Coach Earl complains about the different set of standards for female and male sports at Sentinel.

But, the current Head Softball Coach, Dustin Delridge told me over the phone that the Sentinel High School softball team is not having any issues on getting equipment and support this year. The investigation is still going on.