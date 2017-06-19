Department of Labor talks building codes after deck collapse

Following a Flathead deck collapse, we looked into what laws are regulations surround residential and commercial construction, and how decks and patios fit into them.

Hundreds of pages of building codes and regulations exist and staffers at the Department of Labor and Industry say they monitor construction from start to finish to ensure those codes are followed.

"Building codes protect the public,” said David Cook, the Deputy Administrator of the Business Standards Division of the Dept. of Labor. “When you play the game correctly and you get your permits and you do your inspections you end up with a safer, more sustainable building."

The codes cover everything from decks to elevators and even swimming pools. But, they only apply to apartment buildings with more than five units, multi-story family homes and all commercial properties.

Single-level family houses and apartments under five units need only follow electrical and plumbing regulations.

After construction is complete, structures will only be inspected again if they are being remodeled or re-appraised.