Yellowstone continues to investigate geyser burning and guide death

Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case.

The first investigation looks into the injury of a 21-year-old North Carolina man, who was burned from his foot to his bellybutton after his leg went into the Lower Geyser Basin near Old Faithful. The young man was life flighted to the Salt Lake City Burn Center.

Last week he was listed as stable but in critical condition and park employees did not have an update of his condition on Monday.

Also under investigation, the death of a kayaking guide on Yellowstone Lake the next day. Park officials say 23-year-old Timothy Hayden Ryan Conant died while attempting to save a capsized passenger from the group he was leading.

Conant's cause of death has not yet been released.