GoFundMe established for deck collapse victim

Following a deck collapse in Lakeside, a contractor is inspecting other structures at the camp to prevent future accidents.

With roughly 50 people hurt, one of them has a GoFundMe to help with costs. They're looking to raise $15,000 and after 18 hours the total is almost $8,000.

Christi Briney is one of two victims who was seriously injured according to the page, which reads, "Christi shattered her L9 lumbar vertebrae, and the fragments are threatening her spinal cord. Surgery is set for Monday at 8:30 AM to remove the debris. She remains in critical condition at this time."

Briney is currently out of surgery and her husband reports she's doing fine.

Saturday's accident happened at a memorial service for a firefighter who died in April.

Marsha Zell Anson, Stated Clerk for Glacier Presbytery, released the following statement to us:

"We continue to pray for those injured in Saturday’s accident and for their families and the medical teams caring for them. We are grateful to first responders and staff members who helped the injured. An investigation into the accident has already begun. As a precautionary measure, a contractor has completed an inspection of other camp structures to ensure safety."