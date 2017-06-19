Missoula firefighter sets new world record

A Missoula firefighter set the new record for the fastest mile with 20 pounds of firefighter gear on Saturday.

Andy Drobeck set the record during the Missoula Mile first responders race. He set the new record at six minutes, eight seconds, which is more than 30 seconds faster than the previous time.

Guinness World Records has yet to officially verify Drobeck's run. Drobeck had a friend follow him on bike and record him running the race as proof.

Drobeck has also competed in Iron Man races and the Seattle Stair Climb, where firefighters climb the 69 stories and 1.311 steps of the Columbia Center. He says events like this improve the physical fitness of the Missoula Fire Department and motivate them to maintain their fitness.

Drobeck is preparing for the upcoming Missoula Half Marathon, which he plans to run in his gear as well. He also wants to break that record, which stands at one hour, 38 minutes, and 20 seconds.