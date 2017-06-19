GNP's Avalanche Lake trail closed due to bear activity

20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South.
Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Police officials say a Montana resort's insurer will investigate what caused a second-story deck to collapse and injure at least 50 people.
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.
