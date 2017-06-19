Update: Owner of rescued horse found

Update: The owner of the horse has been found.

The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Bozeman Police and the Water Department used some heavy equipment from city shops to pull the animal from the deep mud, which took hours

The animal was exhausted after its ordeal.

Photos of the rescue were posted to the department's Facebook page where Montanans expressed gratitude for their efforts.

If you know whose horse this is, please contact either Officer Lusby at 582-7178, JLusby@Bozeman.net or the non- emergency dispatch line at 582-2000.