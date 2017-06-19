Former UM president to earn $119K as chemistry professor

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Former University of Montana President Royce Engstrom will earn $119,000 a year when he returns to teaching as a chemistry professor.



The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2tFRz0a ) Engstrom will the third highest-paid professor of the 10 faculty members in the university's chemistry department.



Engrstrom resigned as president in December at the request of Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian.



Engstrom's 2016 salary was $303,145.



He is expected to teach an introductory chemistry course and an honors course this fall. He previously taught chemistry at the University of South Dakota.



As Engstrom prepares for his new role as a professor, the university has offered to buy out about 100 employees to ease a budget crunch.



Tuition and fees are also going up between 5 and 13 percent for students at the school.



Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

