Lakeside deck collapse brings painful memories for Polson residents

On June 27th in the afternoon, emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South.

The memorial service for someone who recently passed away was being held at the Spruce Lodge where the deck collapsed.

Kalispell Regional Medical Center issued a statement on June 18th saying over 50 people were injured in the deck collapse and 36 of those patients were treated in the Flathead. We’re being told the majority of injuries were open and closed long bone and ankle fractures. Two remain in critical condition.

Unfortunately, this accident hits close to home with Polson residents.

Back in 2004 a deck on the back of Diamond Horseshoe bar crumbled beneath people’s feet. While no one was killed many were severely injured.

We went to Polson today to get the reactions of locals and Ryan Allen tells us he remembers hearing about the aftermath of the Diamond Horseshoe bar deck collapsing.

Allen says, "It's kind of terrible people were out on the lawn, people were basically wherever there could fit them because the hospital wasn't big enough at the time."

Allen goes onto to speculate why the deck in Lakeside may have collapsed.

Allen tells us, “There might also have been problems with safety with how the deck was constructed or how old it was or how worn out it was."

Local Mark Pluffe tells us this deck collapse almost injured his 26 year old daughter. She managed to escape just in time.

Pluffe explains, “So that bar over here, my daughter had just walked off of that when it collapsed, and barely made it out of there. She was lucky."

We tried contacting the owners of Glacier Camp property to get answers but at the time that we called the phone lines appeared to be down. They have issued a statement on their website reading, “Dear friends, this afternoon, we had a major accident at camp. Please join us in praying for the injured and their families. We are grateful to all of the EMTs/Paramedics, fire departments and first responders who came to our aid. We ask for your prayers for all involved.”