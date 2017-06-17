Memorial Service for missing soldier, returns home after 66 year - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Memorial Service for missing soldier, returns home after 66 years

Posted:

The Memorial Service for the soldier who went missing in action back in 1950 was held early Saturday. Family members rejoiced as their loved one… finally returned home.

Nephew of missing soldier Clayton Haugland said, “I’m just happy that he’s home where he needs to be. He’s been gone a long time and we finally get to put him here where home is.”

During the Korean War, Army Sergeant Harold Haugland was reported missing in action on December 2nd, 1950. In 2004, during the 36th Joint Recovery Operation in North Korea the recovery team recovered possible remains of at least five individuals. Clayton remembers receiving the call that his Uncle had been found.

 “It was kind of a shock, so I didn’t really believe that it was happening. I actually did a Google search on the phone number to see if it was a prank call,” said Clayton.

Haugland was a decorated soldier who received many medals, including the Distinguished Service Cross.

 “You know the values he had, you know everybody needs to try and follow that because hard work and devotion to duty is something we all should have,” Clayton continued.

Margaret Blair who knew Haugland personally, met him when they were both 14 years old. She described him as a kind soul.

Blair said, “Always fun, he’s always laughing, he’s always fun. I never did see him get angry, a lot of good times together.”

Clayton wants to send a message to those who might be in similar situation as his family was.

“We want to tell everybody who has MIA relatives to don’t give up hope because you never know when that phone call will happen. We also want to thank all active military for the job that they do.”

Today, close to 8-thousand soldiers remain unidentified from the Korean War.

Haugland was at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman, right next to his brother. 

