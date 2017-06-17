Goat yoga class funds Flathead Valley scholarships

Goat yoga, it’s a trend that’s sweeping the nation. And there’s a goat yoga class right in the Flathead Valley.

This is Mariah York’s second time doing goat yoga. York and her daughters loved the first class they took and came back for more.

York tells us, “We’ve heard about goat yoga. It’s sort of sweeping the nation and when I heard it was going on in our local community we got super excited and the girls really wanted to be here as soon as possible.”

But, this goat yoga class is different from other goat yoga classes out there. Director of youth scholarship series for Powdered Soul Valerie Kneeland tells us her class is the only one that uses baby goats and all the money raised for the class goes back to benefiting the Flathead community.

Kneeland explains, “We award money based on the amount of work the youth members are willing to put into this. It’s not an award based on need or based on merit.”

Kneeland says she wants the kids involved in the program to understand the importance of hard work in real world situations.

Kneeland’s son Brodie, tells us what the program is like and how it teaches him good work ethic.

Brodie Kneeland says, “Work for it. Because you have to them on the back and that’s solid just like my mom and I are always working down at the barn and putting them on people’s backs. It’s kind of the chores in the morning where you have to go water and feed every single thing.”

The first goat yoga class Kneeland did was a total success. Kneeland wasn’t expecting much but raised $1,400 which is more than triple the amount she was expecting. With the next series of goat yoga on the way she hopes to raise twice that amount. If you missed out on goat yoga this weeks don’t worry! There’s another goat yoga class next Sunday June 25th at Flying Pig Farms in Kalispell.