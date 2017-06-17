One killed in a three car accident on Highway 2

At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.

Montana Highway Patrol tells us her Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west bound on Highway 2 when her car crossed the center line and collided head on with a MACK dump truck. The driver of the dump truck, a 36 year old male from Marion was not injured.

The dump truck then went to the opposite side of the lane and hit a Chevy Equinox driven by a 56 year old man from Billings.

No alcohol, drugs or speed are expected to play a role in this tragedy.