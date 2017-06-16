Artists showcase work in downtown Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Artists showcase work in downtown Bozeman

BOZEMAN -

Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.”

Pieces of art will be on display in Downtown Bozeman.

Caroline Running Wolf one of the artists said, “We did an art installation that uses augmented reality.”

While another artist Isabel Beavers said, “A sculptural installation which I use digital animation as well as different sculptural elements.”

Local artists and artists from across the country have come to Bozeman for Upstream. Co-founder of Mountain Time Arts, Jim Madden, says it’s an event that showcases the artist’s work and brings a message about local rivers and creeks.

 “One of the goals of Waterworks is to use art to communicate science and to share perspectives between rural residents and city residents,” said Madden.

Caroline and Michael Running Wolf included technology in their piece of art, creating an augmented reality of the Bozeman Creek.

 “So when you walk down Main Street you’re going to see these vinyl’s on the sidewalk. If you download the app on your phone or the tablet, point your phone on the vinyl’s and then you can in this case see the Bozeman Creek flowing underneath the sidewalk,” said Running Wolf.

Jim Zimpel, an assistant professor at MSU created a float to represent where water comes from here in Bozeman.

Zimpel says, “It’s my response to thinking about where Bozeman gets its water from and how important our forests and reservoir are and our water source really is.”

Bozeman’s water comes from snow melt. 85 percent comes from Sourdough and Hyalite Creeks and 15 percent comes from Lyman Creek near Bridger Canyon.

Madden says, “To make the science and conservation issues come alive and engage people on Main street which gets a thousand people a day.”

Mountain Time Arts next event will take place on June 23rd and 24th. That will be an Aerial Dance Performance that explores the influence of climate change on water resources. 

