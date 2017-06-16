Montanans reel in free fishing for Father's Day weekend

Montana FWP announced fishing is free in Montana this Father's Day weekend so you don't need a fishing license to reel in a good time.

ABC FOX Montana spoke to one avid fisherman to find out how he keeps his family safe on the water.

"So I've been fishing for 50 years and I don't think there is another activity like that."

Matt Rosenthal a fisherman,a father and owner of the Bozeman Family Fly Shop says fishing for him is like therapy.

“For me it's more than a relaxation it resets my clock,” said Matt Rosenthal. “I run a fly shop and it's very busy and very stressful it's the first year so it's intense, but for me to get out of Bozeman or even in Bozeman with the kids at the pond it's fantastic it rejuvenates me.”

He was excited to learn about the free fishing weekend for other fathers and families in Montana.

“It's a great way to get out and enjoy friends and family and the beautiful environment we live in we're pretty lucky to live in Montana," said Rosenthal.

With the free fishing going in this weekend there are a few things you should be warned about when out on the river and lakes.

“It's important to realize to remember that all the other laws do apply so you have to familiar with regulations it doesn't mean you can do whatever you want it just means you can fish for a license for two days,” said Rosenthal.

Montana's waterways are still high, cold and fast with spring runoff, meaning it could be dangerous for people spending their weekend on the water.

That's why as a father, Rosenthal says his number one concern is kids.

"If you have the kids fishing and they're younger kids make sure you really keep an eye on them because it can be really quick and they could get into trouble and no body wants that,"said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal has a tip for anyone going fishing this weekend.

“Fish with a darker nymph in darker waters that tends to be a little better the fish can see it better and just stay close to the banks as the water gets really high a lot of fish get pushed to the banks so you don't need to go out to far to catch fish and have fun," said Rosenthal.

If you're pulling any kind of boat this weekend, FWP reminds you to stop at all aquatic invasive species inspection stations.