Document says Trump hotel brought in nearly $20M

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's financial disclosure (all times local):
    
6:35 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump's Washington hotel saw almost $20 million in revenue during its first few months of operation.
    
That period coincided with Trump's election and inauguration as the 45th president. His Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida pulled in millions of dollars more than it had previously.
    
Those details are included in a financial disclosure that Trump voluntarily submitted Friday to the Office of Government Ethics. The document provides the first snapshot of the Trump Organization's finances after its longtime leader became president.
    
When he took office in January, Trump turned over the reins of his global real estate, property management and marketing empire to his two adult sons and a senior executive. But Trump did not divest, instead placing his enormous portfolio of financial assets in a trust.
    
5:20 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump is outlining the financial health of the business assets he placed into a trust when he took office.
    
The information comes in a new financial disclosure he voluntarily made Friday to the Office of Government Ethics. The documents cover January 2016 through this spring.
    
The report shows Trump resigned from more than 500 positions, many of them a day before his inauguration as president. Trump listed at least $315 million in liabilities, about the same as in a report he filed last year.
    
The documents have added importance because Trump isn't following the long tradition of presidential candidates and office-holding of making public his tax returns. Those returns provide more complete financial information than the personal financial disclosures, which only include broad ranges for income and debts.

6/16/2017 4:36:25 PM (GMT -6:00)

