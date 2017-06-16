14 years later limestone returns to Glacier National Park

On June 14th, Glacier National Park received a package from Florida. And in it was a note that read, “Please return these rocks back to Logan Pass where they were in 2003.” Along with the note were a pile of Limestone rocks.

Bill Hadyen has been working at the park for twenty-seven years and tells us this is unusual. In all of his time at the park he has only seen this happen once before.

While this is a kind gesture Hayden tells us the problem is that park officials still don’t know whether or not this Limestone is actually from Glacier National Park. If it’s not, putting it back in Logan Pass could disrupt the ecosystem.

This led some people, like Paul O’Connor vacationing from Indiana to speculate why the rocks were returned to the park.

O’Connor explains, “Why would they do something like this, it's just a pile of rocks. Maybe it was something in their conscious that they felt that they should be returned. Maybe they did it when they were younger, I don't know if it was against the law then but I know that it's illegal now to take things from the park."

Hayden tells us, specialists will examine the rocks and determine whether or not they are actually from Glacier National Park. Hayden tells us that most likely the rocks won’t be taken to Logan Pass. The rocks will probably be used as hands on teaching tools.

He tells us while it is a nice gesture to return the rocks, the park would much rather prefer that people don’t take rocks out of the park in the first place.

Kalispell local Lorien Cortez agrees with this statement.

She says, "I always tell my kids don't take anything from the national parks or, it's not good. But if they did I would send it back probably."

However, Lorien’s father Bill had a different thought.

Cortez says, “The parks belong to the people right? And rocks belong to the people. If you see a rock and you like it and think wow this is nice I want to bring it home and put it on the shelf. I don't think that would be a bad thing."