Faulty ballot missed by elections office - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Faulty ballot missed by elections office

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up. 

An absentee vote was cast by the wrong person in an apartment building for the Special Election. 

Attorney Mark says there are no suspects and it's likely that mail was mixed up. 91 ballots were rejected due to mismatching signatures, but this one slipped through. Rebecca Connors, the elections administrated for Missoula County, says this was a clerical error. 

