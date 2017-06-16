African American Fights To Get The Lynching Painting In Sunrise - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

African American Fights To Get The Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon Taken Down

MISSOULA -

Yolanda Garcia posted a video on Facebook yesterday, after confronting the owner of the Sunrise Saloon about a painting that she found offensive.

One the painting there were three “dark-colored” men hanging from rafters of a log cabin with nooses around their necks.

Garcia called the painting, among many other things, hurtful, racist, and almost a threat.

She said this is why she asked Rick Zavarelli to take the painting off the wall.

Garcia also said, “Their biggest argument is don’t come in here, if you don’t like it or if you’re not comfortable. Well, I know where I am and there are people out there and I feel that every day. And if that were the case, then I would never leave my house.”

We reached out to the owner of the Sunrise Saloon, but we have not heard back from him.

But, according to Garcia, the painting is still hanging on the saloon.

As a result, she is hosting a rally on June 24th to publicly make a statement and get the painting removed.

