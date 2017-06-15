Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series. Ranging in age from from first to eighth grade, the experience gives the athletes a chance to elevate their game. And while the drills and learning are fun, campers Merek Mihelish and Hunter Clark say it's something else that makes the experience so much fun.

"Meeting the Bobcat players," said Clark.

"Probably that," said Mihelish. "And probably all the events we've done like Cat Ball, which is basically football."

And it's not just the campers having a good time, Camp and Special Teams Coordinator BJ Robertson said the players and coaches have just as much fun.

"These young guys bring out the kid in all of us," Robertson said. "We've all been in their place before. Really, as the camp director, the thing that really makes or breaks camps are the players and how they interact with the kids. We have great kids and they really get in to it."

After two days of fun and football, the campers are feeling ready to put their new found skills and knowledge to the test, and not just against each other. Merek and Hunter say bring on the Cats.

"Yeah! I want to (take them on)," said Clark.

"Put them in a body bag," Mihelish said.

Getting the chance to learn the game from division one players and coaches is a fun opportunity for the campers and it's easy to ask what more could they could get out of the experience. Well, how about a chance to break in the new turf at the stadium?

"We talked with the campers," said Robertson. "They're scoring some of the first touchdowns at Bobcat Stadium, so it doesn't get any better than that."

And with their time at camp winding down, Merek and Hunter had just three words to sum up their experience.

"Go Cats Go!"