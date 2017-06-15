Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series. Ranging in age from from first to eighth grade, the experience gives the athletes a chance to elevate their game. And while the drills and learning are fun, campers Merek Mihelish and Hunter Clark say it's something else that makes the experience so much fun.

"Meeting the Bobcat players," said Clark.

 "Probably that," said Mihelish. "And probably all the events we've done like Cat Ball, which is basically football."

And it's not just the campers having a good time, Camp and Special Teams Coordinator BJ Robertson said the players and coaches have just as much fun.

"These young guys bring out the kid in all of us," Robertson said. "We've all been in their place before. Really, as the camp director, the thing that really makes or breaks camps are the players and how they interact with the kids. We have great kids and they really get in to it."

After two days of fun and football, the campers are feeling ready to put their new found skills and knowledge to the test, and not just against each other. Merek and Hunter say bring on the Cats.

"Yeah! I want to (take them on)," said Clark.

"Put them in a body bag," Mihelish said.

Getting the chance to learn the game from division one players and coaches is a fun opportunity for the campers and it's easy to ask what more could they could get out of the experience. Well, how about a chance to break in the new turf at the stadium?

"We talked with the campers," said Robertson. "They're scoring some of the first touchdowns at Bobcat Stadium, so it doesn't get any better than that."

And with their time at camp winding down, Merek and Hunter had just three words to sum up their experience.

"Go Cats Go!"

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Carroll Women's Basketball Debut Summer Camp

    Carroll Women's Basketball Debut Summer Camp

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:11:35 GMT

    The Carroll women's basketball team debuted a new summer camp.

    The Carroll women's basketball team debuted a new summer camp.

  • Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:53:22 GMT

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

  • Carroll Football Hosts Kids Camp

    Carroll Football Hosts Kids Camp

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:32:13 GMT

    Several Carroll Fighting Saints football players and coaches made time for the kid's football camp this week. 

    Several Carroll Fighting Saints football players and coaches made time for the kid's football camp this week. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:53:22 GMT

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

  • Gonzaga's Frost and Bohling taken on final day of MLB Draft

    Gonzaga's Frost and Bohling taken on final day of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.

    SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.

  • Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.