Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

The Carroll women's basketball team debuted a new summer camp.
Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.
Several Carroll Fighting Saints football players and coaches made time for the kid's football camp this week.
Two wrestling brothers are back in the Electric City. Bill and Mike Zadick, four time Class AA State wrestling champions from Great Falls high school, were back inside Bison territory.
Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.
SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.
NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).
SPOKANE, Wash.—Junior starting pitcher Eli Morgan picked up the highest honor of his career Wednesday, earning Perfect Game/Rawlings First Team All-America accolades. Morgan, the eighth-round draft pick of Cleveland on June 13, earned the high national honor after a standout junior season.
LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.
SECAUCUS, N.J.— A pair of star Gonzaga pitchers heard their names called on day two of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Tuesday. Senior reliever Wyatt Mills was selected in the third round and 83rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners while junior starter Eli Morgan went in the eighth round and 252nd overall to the Cleveland Indians.
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.
SEATTLE -- Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter was thrilled with the club's top two picks on the first day of the MLB Draft on Monday, but immediately noted that the work was just beginning and said rounds 3-10 on Tuesday would be critical as well. The 2017 Draft is being broadcast live on MLB.com and will conclude on Wednesday
Any Fourth of July would not be complete without a celebration and a fireworks show, but for Bozeman this may be the last showcase of the year due to rising costs.
Victim's attorney is trying to raise awareness of tolerance in Missoula based on this case.
Fish Wildlife and Parks is just one agency fighting to preserve a section of land in the Flathead for public use.
A family new to the Missoula community has a rough start to their move.
A Xanterra employee who fell into the Lower Geyser Basin was badly burned from his foot to his abdomen, Yellowstone Park officials said Thursday morning.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.
