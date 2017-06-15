New trail extension connects major Missoula trails

One trail now connects East Missoula to Lolo.

Missoula Parks and Recreation worked with groups such as Montana Rail Link, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Run Wild Missoula to build a trail that connects the Kim Williams Trail to the Milwaukee Trail. The quarter-mile extension is part of the Canyon River Trail that runs near the Clark Fork River.

Executive Director of Run Wild Missoula Tony Banovich is excited for the opportunity this provides his members and other Missoulians who will use it.

"It's only about a quarter of a mile, but that quarter of a mile of trail opens up tens of miles, forty, fifty, miles of connections that are just incredible."

Organizers know this has been a long time coming. This trail can open opportunities for commuting and outdoor enthusiasts now have a link between two popular trails.