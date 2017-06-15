New low-income housing opens in Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New low-income housing opens in Missoula

Posted: Updated:

Missoula is continuing to provide new, safe housing for the homeless.

The Missoula Housing Authority led the opening a new, low-income apartment complex on California Street Thursday.  The energy-efficient complex can house six different individuals or families.  The Montana Department of Commerce was able to raise millions of dollars to build the new home of one tenant, Bill Webster.

"This is now my home," he said.  "It will help enlighten me to do other things.  I might try to go back to school or a trade school."

Webster used to live by the Bitterroot River before he began living at the new complex.  The MHA said while six units may not sound like a lot, the impact the apartments will have on those staying there is drastic.  Last year the Montana Department of Commerce helped around 9,000 Montanans find affordable housing.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.