New low-income housing opens in Missoula

Missoula is continuing to provide new, safe housing for the homeless.

The Missoula Housing Authority led the opening a new, low-income apartment complex on California Street Thursday. The energy-efficient complex can house six different individuals or families. The Montana Department of Commerce was able to raise millions of dollars to build the new home of one tenant, Bill Webster.

"This is now my home," he said. "It will help enlighten me to do other things. I might try to go back to school or a trade school."

Webster used to live by the Bitterroot River before he began living at the new complex. The MHA said while six units may not sound like a lot, the impact the apartments will have on those staying there is drastic. Last year the Montana Department of Commerce helped around 9,000 Montanans find affordable housing.