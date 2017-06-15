Flathead planning board members asked to step down after 'offensive language'

Any Fourth of July would not be complete without a celebration and a fireworks show, but for Bozeman this may be the last showcase of the year due to rising costs.
Any Fourth of July would not be complete without a celebration and a fireworks show, but for Bozeman this may be the last showcase of the year due to rising costs.
Victim's attorney is trying to raise awareness of tolerance in Missoula based on this case.
Victim's attorney is trying to raise awareness of tolerance in Missoula based on this case.
Fish Wildlife and Parks is just one agency fighting to preserve a section of land in the Flathead for public use.
Fish Wildlife and Parks is just one agency fighting to preserve a section of land in the Flathead for public use.
A family new to the Missoula community has a rough start to their move.
A family new to the Missoula community has a rough start to their move.
A Xanterra employee who fell into the Lower Geyser Basin was badly burned from his foot to his abdomen, Yellowstone Park officials said Thursday morning.
A Xanterra employee who fell into the Lower Geyser Basin was badly burned from his foot to his abdomen, Yellowstone Park officials said Thursday morning.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.